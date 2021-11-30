This Seahawks Era Appears To Have Ended With A Russell Wilson Goal-Line InterceptionThe illusion of the Seahawks as a contender is no more, after they put forth one of the most miserable Monday night efforts possible in Washington, in a game that ended -- appropriately -- with a goal-line interception thrown by Russell Wilson.

What To Know Ahead Of Revolution-New York City FC MLS Playoff MatchThe Revolution finally begin their quest for an MLS Cup when the club hosts New York City FC in the East Semis at Gillette Stadium!

Jake DeBrusk Requests Trade From BruinsJake DeBrusk wants a new beginning.

Enes Kanter Becomes U.S. Citizen, Legally Changes Name To Enes Kanter FreedomCeltics center Enes Kanter is now officially a U.S. citizen. But he is no longer Enes Kanter.

Flipping Kemba Walker For Al Horford Continues To Come Up Green For CelticsLanding Al Horford for Kemba Walker -- and having Horford contribute as much as he has -- has been huge for the Celtics in 2021.