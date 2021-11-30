BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,915 new confirmed COVID cases and 31 additional deaths in the state on Tuesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 855,442. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,991.
There were 63,676 total new tests reported.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 4.46%.
There are 906 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 190 patients currently in intensive care.