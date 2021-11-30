WBZ Evening News Update For November 30, 2021Fatal crash involving moped in Norton; Review says judge was following "correct law" when denying woman's protective order; Workers injured while cleaning chemicals at Haverhill facility.

44 minutes ago

Celtics' Enes Kanter Freedom Discusses Becoming A U.S. Citizen, Why He Changed His NameEnes Kanter Freedom said that becoming a U.S. Citizen on Monday was the most unforgettable moment of his life, and said he changed his last name to "Freedom" because it's something he's been fighthing for his entire life.

1 hour ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For November 30, 2021Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

2 hours ago

Loyal Customers Say Goodbye To Beloved Muffin Shop In WeymouthJudging by the hugs, cards, and tears, it’s obvious it’s not just the muffins that kept people coming back all these years. WBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.

2 hours ago

Keller @ Large: A Deep Dive Into How Mass. Lawmakers Want To Spend Federal COVID ReliefIt has taken the Massachusetts House and Senate months to come up with their own spending plans, which still haven't been finalized. WBZ-TV's Jon Keller reports.

2 hours ago