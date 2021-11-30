BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston man allegedly mocked a fellow Red Line rider’s COVID mask then pulled a knife and threatened to kill him.
It happened Monday around 9 a.m. near Downtown Crossing.
Transit Police said a 28-year-old man boarded at Ashmont Station and sat down. Later in the ride, police said a man later identified as Rafael Perez-Medina started to insult the other rider’s mask with comments such as “You look like a duck.”
Following an argument, Perez-Medina allegedly pulled out a knife and told the victim “I’m in the Army. I’ll kill you.”
The victim got off the train and contacted Transit Police.
Perez-Medina was arrested at Temple Place and charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon.