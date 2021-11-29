WORCESTER (CBS) – Eight people were displaced from their homes early Monday morning after a fire at a Worcester triple-decker.
The top two floors of the home on Moen Street were destroyed by the flames.
With smoke pouring from the top floor of the home, Worcester Police could be seen negotiating with a man who had reportedly barricaded himself inside the home.
A short time later, one person was taken away on a stretcher.
Red Cross volunteers are on scene assisting the residents who were displaced by the fire.
“I moved away from Lowell to move out here. Don’t know nobody. Don’t deal with anybody. Next thing you know I have this happen,” one resident said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.