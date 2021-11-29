Revolution's Bruce Arena Named 2021 MLS Coach Of The YearAnother day, another award for the New England Revolution. It's Bruce Arena's turn, as he has been named the 2021 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year on Monday.

J.C. Jackson Continues To Rack Up Takeaways For Patriots DefenseSince coming into the NFL, J.C. Jackson has been taking the football away from Patriots opponents at a pretty impressive clip.

Patriots Not Getting Too Far Ahead Of Themselves After Sixth Straight WinIt's an outstanding place for the Patriots to be, especially considering they started the year with a 2-4 record overall and an 0-4 record at home.

Ups And Downs: Four More Turnovers For Patriots Defense In Convincing Win Over TitansThe offense was just OK, but the Patriots defense was FEELING it in Week 12 against the Titans.

Brad Marchand, Linus Ullmark Carry Bruins Past Canucks 3-2The Boston Bruins beat the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday night.