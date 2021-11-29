BOSTON (CBS/AP) – Phil Saviano, a clergy sex abuse survivor and whistleblower who played a pivotal role in exposing decades of predatory assaults by Roman Catholic priests has died. He was 69.
Saviano’s story figured prominently in the 2015 Oscar-winning film “Spotlight” about The Boston Globe’s investigation that revealed how scores of priests molested children and got away with it because church leaders covered it up.
Saviano played a central role in illuminating the scandal, which led to the resignation of Boston’s Cardinal Bernard Law and church settlements with hundreds of victims. He was also an outspoken critic of the Vatican’s reluctance to deal decisively with the fallout.
Saviano died of bladder cancer Saturday, according to his brother and caregiver.
Members of the clergy sexual abuse community will meet Monday outside the Holy Cross Cathedral in Boston at 11:15 a.m. to honor Saviano.
“Spotlight” won Oscars for best picture and best original screenplay.
