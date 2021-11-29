BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 5,497 new confirmed COVID cases and 21 additional deaths in the state on Monday. COVID-19 data from Friday, Saturday, and Sunday were included in Monday’s dashboard posted by the state.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 852,527. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,960.
There were 103,125 total new tests reported.
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 3.72%.
There are 839 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 178 patients currently in intensive care.