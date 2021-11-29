WORCESTER (CBS) — Julia Enright was found guilty of second-degree murder on Monday. The 24-year-old was on trial for the death of her former boyfriend Brandon Chicklis.
Chicklis was killed in 2018.READ MORE: Biden Says Omicron Variant 'Cause For Concern, Not A Cause For Panic'
Enright had taken the witness stand in her own defense on November 19. According to Enright, she stabbed Chicklis in self-defense as he sexually assaulted her in the treehouse on her family’s property in Ashburnham. She said she ran away and called her boyfriend who she said helped her hide Chicklis’ body in New Hampshire, which was discovered a month later.READ MORE: Brady McCue, Man Charged With Brutal Sex Assault In Middlesex Fells, Ordered To Undergo Mental Health Evaluation
The prosecutor’s cross-examination showed her in a darker light. She read aloud from her journal. “I just have an insatiable curiosity to kill a person.” She referenced a dominatrix business she had, grave-robbing, and collecting animal bones and organs, which she said was nothing more than her fixation at the time on the controversial musician Marilyn Manson.MORE NEWS: New England Aquarium Saves 119 Cold-Stunned Turtles Off Cape Cod
The jury heard 10 days of testimony, including 240 exhibits and more than 45 witnesses, and deliberated for about two days.