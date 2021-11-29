BOSTON (CBS) — First Night Boston will return for New Year’s Eve this year. The celebration was virtual last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
There will be hours of entertainment from local performers, ice sculptures, a parade and fireworks in the Back Bay.
First Night Boston will comply with the city's COVID regulations and masks will be required at indoor venues.
The event runs from 12 p.m. on Friday, December 31 to 12:30 a.m. to Saturday, January 1.
For more details, visit the First Night Boston 2022 website.