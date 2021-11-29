QUINCY (CBS) — The New England Aquarium has rescued more than 100 sea turtles from Cape Cod beaches this season. The hypothermic turtles are taken in for treatment of conditions like pneumonia and dehydration before they are transported to warmer waters.
There have been 109 critically endangered Kemp’s ridley turtles, eight green turtles, and two loggerheads.
“Each year, hundreds of cold-stunned sea turtles wash up on the beaches of Cape Cod. Because of the rapidly changing water temperature and wind pattern, many turtles cannot escape the hook-like area of Cape Cod Bay before becoming hypothermic,” the Aquarium said. “Starting in October, staff and volunteers with Massachusetts Audubon Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary begin to comb the beaches looking for stranded, hypothermic turtles that are then transported to the Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Hospital.”
Warmer temperatures this year delayed the typical rescue season. But on this past Saturday alone, 41 turtles were rescued.
“Hospitalized turtles are managed similarly to hospitalized humans. They are assigned an identification number, a medical record is created, and they are evaluated to determine the nature of their illness. The turtles are assessed through physical examination, bloodwork, X-rays, and measurement of heart rate and respiratory rate,” the Aquarium explained.
Some need to be treated for weeks or months.
On Monday, volunteer pilots with the nonprofit Turtles Fly Too flew more than 40 turtles from the Aquarium and National Marine Life Center south to where they will continue rehab and then be released back into the ocean.