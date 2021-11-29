FOXBORO (CBS) — Another day, another award for the New England Revolution. It’s Bruce Arena’s turn, as he has been named the 2021 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year on Monday.

“It’s always a tribute to your players and your coaching staff and the support staff around them. They’ve had an excellent year,” Arena told WBZ-TV. “I’ve told our team that I’ve rarely seen a coach get a Coach of the Year award with a bad team. You have to have a good team to achieve that award, generally, and we’ve had a very good team. A lot of credit to the players and the staff.”

This is the fourth time that Arena has been voted MLS Coach of the Year, which is the most in league history. The Revs Sporting Director and Head Coach earned the honor after guiding New England to its first Supporters’ Shield title and an MLS-record 73 points in the regular season.

Arena won his record fourth Supporters’ Shield title this season with his third 20-win season in MLS, earning homefield advantage throughout the playoffs and a Round One bye. The 22 wins by the Revolution this season moved Arena into a tie with the late Sigi Schmid for the most regular season wins in league history with 240.

Arena is now the second person to win MLS Coach of the Year award with three different clubs (joining Bob Bradley), having previously won the honor with D.C. United in 1997 and twice with the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2009 and 2011. He is the second Revolution coach to be named Coach of the Year after Steve Nicol in 2002.

Arena and the Revolution will begin their postseason quest for an MLS Cup on Tuesday night when they host New York City FC in the Eastern Semifinals. Arena, who is seeking his sixth MLS Cup victory, is three wins away from becoming the first MLS coach to win a championship with three different teams.