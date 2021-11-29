SEEKONK (CBS) – The man involved in a deadly police-involved shooting in Seekonk on Sunday has been identified as Jeffrey Groulx, 47, of New Hampshire. He had ties to Boston, Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said.
An autopsy by the Massachusetts Medical Examiner's Office found Groulx was shot three times and one shot was fatal.
Early Sunday morning, police responded to break-in notification from an alarm company at a business on Route 6. They found the business had been broken and a man, later identified as Groulx, was seen leaving running away, the D.A. said.
Officers found Groulx in a nearby parking lot, but he sped off in a black Honda. Moments later, he lost control, hit a curb, and rolled his car over.
The vehicle came to a stop on its passenger side in a grassy area.
Groulx allegedly started shooting at responding officers with an “AK-47 model rifle.” Police returned fire and took up a defensive position until the SWAT team arrived. Crews cut the roof of the suspect’s car open and found they were dead inside.