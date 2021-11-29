CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Boston Bruins, Brad Marchand, NHL

BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Bruins earned a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, but the contest wasn’t without controversy.

Bruins star Brad Marchand has been suspended three games by the NHL for slew-footing Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson during the first period. The NHL’s Department of Player Safety made the announcement Monday night.

Slew-footing is the act of using your leg or foot to knock an opponent’s foot out from under him.

No penalty was called at the time. Marchand will have to forfeit $91,875 of his salary.

Marchand earned a two-game suspension for slew-footing in 2015.

An explanation of the decision is available here.

CBSBoston.com Staff