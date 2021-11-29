FOXBORO (CBS) — It has been three long weeks since the New England Revolution played their last match, and the wait will finally end Tuesday night when the Revs host New York City FC in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. While the long layoff was tough on fans, it worked out pretty well for forward Adam Buksa.

Buksa did not play in New England’s regular season finale with a foot injury that he suffered while with the Polish National Team. But he made it very clear on Monday that he’ll be suiting up Tuesday night when the Revs begin their postseason quest for an MLS Cup.

“I’m ready. I’m ready for tomorrow,” Buksa told reporters over Zoom. “I’m ready 100 percent, and there’s no doubt about that.”

Sounds like the 23 days between Decision Day and Tuesday’s postseason opener for New England did wonders for Buksa’s foot. And that is great news for the Revs, as Buksa led the way with 16 goals over his 31 matches.

Buksa and the Revs had such a long wait for their first playoff game of 2021 because they earned an Opening Round bye as this year’s Supporters’ Shield winners. New England set an MLS record with 73 points during the regular season.

Neither Buksa or 2021 MLS Coach of the Year Bruce Arena sound too concerned about the long layoff being an issue come match time.

“We’re not going to lack match fitness,” Arena said confidently on Monday. “That is not at all going to be an issue.”

“When we are in a good shape, I’m pretty sure we can beat anyone in this league,” added Buksa.

Buksa has 26 goals and six assists in 54 games for New England over two seasons. He scored a goal off 11 scoring attempts during New England’s four playoff games in 2020.

Get ready for New England-NYC FC with the WBZ-TV sports team Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. on TV38 with our Revolution Kickoff Special!!!