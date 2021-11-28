Tom Brady Is Odds-On Favorite For NFL MVP Entering Week 12With Thanksgiving in the rear view, the NFL season is about to really begin. As the league preps for December and January, a familiar face stands alone as the odds-on favorite to win MVP: Tom Brady.

David Andrews Not Bothered By Foxboro Cold Before Patriots-Titans GameIf Mac Jones needs to learn anything about adapting to the cold, he can simply look to his trusty center.

Harris, Stevenson Active For Patriots Against TitansThe Patriots have a big game set for Sunday at Gillette Stadium, and New England is expected to be close to full strength as they take on the Mike Vrabel’s banged up Titans.

Enes Kanter Legally Changing Name To 'Enes Kanter Freedom'Enes Kanter will become a U.S. citizen on Monday. When he does, the Celtics big man will have a new legal name.

Patriots-Titans Week 12 PredictionsThe Patriots host the Titans this week, and just as everyone expected when the schedule came out, it's going to be a big one.