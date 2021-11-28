SEEKONK (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police and the Bristol District Attorney’s office are investigating after a person was killed Sunday morning at an intersection in Seekonk.
A large police investigation is underway at Route 6 near School Street.
Seekonk Police called it an “active scene,” but did not specify what led up to the death. Crime scene tape blocked off the area and a car could be seen on its side in the grass.
Traffic is being detoured and people are asked to avoid the area.
Police said the situation is under control and there is no threat to the public, but the investigation remained active.
“The scene on route 6 at School Street is safe and an investigation is under way so please continue to avoid the area. No officers were injured in this incident,” Seekonk Police said around noon.
No further information is currently available.