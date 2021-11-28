FOXBORO (CBS) — Mac Jones knows how to play football and he has a pretty good handle on the NFL rule book. But the rookie may want to freshen up on one aspect of the game, which led to a somewhat embarrassing moment during the second half of Week 12’s Patriots-Titans game at Gillette Stadium.
Jones needs a quick reminder that it takes 10 yards to move the chains. The quarterback called his own number on a third-and-10 on New England’s first possession of the second half, and picked up seven yards before breaking into a slide. Jones was met by Tennessee’s Buster Skrine on the play, well short of the line to gain.
But Jones shot up after taking a hit from Skrine and signaled for a first down … despite being three yards short. Whoops.
Not quite, Mac Jones pic.twitter.com/YRklIP19gs
— Danny Heifetz (@Danny_Heifetz) November 28, 2021
It looks like Jones quickly realized his mistake, and silently walked back to the New England sideline with the punting unit coming onto the field. That, or he was expecting a flag on Skrine, which never came. Either way, the drive was over for Jones and the Patriots, and the quarterback was a tad bit red in the face.
Jones has had a remarkable rookie season thus far, with a lot more highlights than lowlights. But there are a few throws that he would like to have back on Sunday — including a first down signal that he threw out when he was very much short of the line.