LOWELL (CBS) – The mother of a Boston woman killed in Lowell is pleading for the person responsible to turn themselves in. “Just come forward. I’m not angry. I’m more mad that they won’t come forward,” LaToya Minus told WBZ-TV with tears in her eyes.

Her daughter, 22-year-old Dejah Jenkins-Minus, was found brutally murdered in Lowell Friday morning.

“I knew something was wrong,” said Minus. “I didn’t know what, but I knew something was wrong.”

Minus called for the wellbeing check that led police to a home where Jenkins-Minus’ body was found with multiple sharp force injuries, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

“They told me my daughter – that she was stabbed,” said Minus.

Investigators say the killing doesn’t appear to be random.

While Minus has an idea of who might be responsible, she can’t fathom why someone would want to kill the young mother.

Dozens of her loved ones showed up to a candlelight vigil Saturday night at Jenkins-Minus’ childhood home – showing just how deeply she was loved.

“She’s very outgoing, she’s loving. She’s a very uplifting young lady,” said Minus.

Her mother is desperate for answers, sharing this message for whoever’s responsible for the 22-year-old’s death.

“They just need to turn themselves in,” Minus said. “I’m lost, I’m hurt, I’m numb. I’m angry and I want justice for my baby and my grandbaby.”

Lowell Police have yet to announce any arrests in connection to Friday’s homicide.