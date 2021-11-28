BOSTON (CBS) — There’s been some growing concern in the region regarding Mac Jones’ yet-to-be-determined ability to cope with the harsh New England winter. If the rookie needs to learn anything about adapting, he can simply look to his trusty center.

David Andrews, who’s also a product of the SEC and who also grew up in the South, has fit in rather seamlessly in New England, since he signed as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He’s won Super Bowls, earned a captaincy, and has embodied much of what makes the Patriots culture unique.

That includes adapting to the cold. While he’s shown an enjoyment of the chilly weather in the past, he once again looked impervious to the cold prior to Sunday’s game against the Titans.

The Patriots tweeted out a nice side-by-side image of the pregame temperatures and Andrews’ pregame attire:

For Andrews, it’s no sleeves, no long pants, no problem at all. That’s … nothing new.

Jones, who grew up in Jacksonville and of course played collegiately at Alabama, said this week that he’s relied upon the advice of Brian Hoyer when it comes to approaching the cold weather. Obviously, though, he’ll have plenty of experienced veterans to help him be as ready as possible for some of the chilly days that lie ahead — both this year and beyond.