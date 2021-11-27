BOSTON (CBS) — This year, November 27 is Small Business Saturday. It’s a day that puts the spotlight on small businesses across the state and encourages everyone to eat and shop locally.
“Shopping local is all about understanding that we have to shop like jobs depend on it because they do,” said Jon Hurst, president of the Retailers of Massachusetts Association. “These small businesses, they’re part of our community and we want those storefronts to be there for a long, long time.”
The zero-waste store has a refill station with over 70 refillable goods. Everything sold in the store is sustainably made or a reusable product.
"We want to get rid of plastic and unnecessary waste basically and be reusing and refilling our products in our home," said co-owner Ashley Regan. "It's important to support your local economy and shops like ours who support local artisans and local brands, so keep that in mind when you're shopping for the holiday season this year."
Green House Goods is teaming up with 18 other shops in Newburyport for the “Keep It Local” campaign. The first ten shoppers at any of these stores this morning, received a free tote and gift from that shop. Then you could take your tote to all participating stores and receive a special discount throughout the day.