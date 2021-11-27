BOSTON (CBS) — From book stores to bakeries to small boutiques, Small Business Saturday was a success across the Boston area.

Black Market in Roxbury’s Nubian Square was packed with local vendors selling their artwork, craftsmanship, and creativity. This is their fifth year in business.

“Small business Saturday is always our busiest day of the year. Our business had a very difficult time during COVID because we are a gathering place,” Black Market owner Kai Grant said.

Many small businesses were hit hard by the pandemic, so having support from the local community is big boost. On Saturday, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu visited a number of shops.

“This space is such a gift in Boston. Black Market has been that intersection of arts and community and local vendors. I want to make sure we are doing all we can to get our businesses back on their feet after a really hard time in the pandemic,” Mayor Wu said.

Elaine Ellis Phillip and her daughter SaiAnna started their small business, Sweet Glam, in the middle of the pandemic.

“Sweet Glam is bakery and cosmetics, so it’s look pretty while you eat,” Elaine said. “We came up this concept of making everything tasty all over. So tasty in your mouth and tasty on your body.”

At Flock in the South End, the registers are ringing.

“It’s been super busy for the holiday season, which is fantastic,” Elli Barkett of Flock said.

Hiwott Taddesse was looking for party supplies and gifts for a friend and happy to support small businesses.

“It’s very important. Especially after the pandemic,” Taddesse said. “You can get unique items when you go shopping, and then it helps everyone in the local community stayed employed and stay in business.”