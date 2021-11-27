CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — ‘Tis the season for holiday scammers, including those targeting utility customers.
"These scammers – often sounding legitimate and quite convincing – may threaten to shut off electric service immediately unless instant payment is made, sometimes with a prepaid debit card, which should be a red flag," Penni Conner, of Eversource said in a statement. "Scammers are constantly changing their tactics to take advantage of unsuspecting customers and prey on people when they feel most vulnerable, like during the holidays."
Eversource will never threaten to disconnect service or demand instant payment over the phone, Conner said.
Consumers also are being advised to be wary of callers claiming that people overpaid their utility bills and requesting personal bank account or credit card information to give a refund. They also should look out for text messages requesting personal information.
