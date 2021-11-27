MATTAPAN (CBS) — Dozens of people gathered for a candlelight vigil on Saturday outside of the childhood home of 22-year-old Dejah Jenkins-Minus, who was identified as the victim of a homicide in Lowell on Friday.
People could be seen hugging and sobbing while comforting her grieving mother. Relatives say Jenkins-Minus gave birth to a baby girl just two months ago.
Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan says Jenkins-Minus was found dead by Lowell Police inside a home Friday morning on Llewelyn Street after officers were called to the building for a well-being check.
Investigators say her killing was not a random act.
As of Saturday night, no arrests have been made.