By Tiffany Chan
Filed Under:Dejah Jenkins-Minus, Lowell News, Mattapan News

MATTAPAN (CBS) — Dozens of people gathered for a candlelight vigil on Saturday outside of the childhood home of 22-year-old Dejah Jenkins-Minus, who was identified as the victim of a homicide in Lowell on Friday.

People could be seen hugging and sobbing while comforting her grieving mother. Relatives say Jenkins-Minus gave birth to a baby girl just two months ago.

Loved ones of Dejah Jenkins-Minus hugging at her candlelight vigil in Mattapan. (WBZ-TV)

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan says Jenkins-Minus was found dead by Lowell Police inside a home Friday morning on Llewelyn Street after officers were called to the building for a well-being check.

Investigators say her killing was not a random act.

As of Saturday night, no arrests have been made.

