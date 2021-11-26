BOSTON (CBS) – The first snow flurries of the season are possible for the Boston area Friday night. Yes, you’re reading that correctly and it’s not just your turkey hangover.

Let’s break down the details.

FRIDAY MORNING:

Rain showers will be off and on throughout the morning into the midday as a front pushes closer to New England. The Berkshires will be the first to see snow, as early as 9 a.m., and they will likely see the highest totals.

Normally, you’ll see temperatures increase as the sun rises, but that won’t be the case Friday. Temperatures will be stuck in place for much of the morning.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON:

Rain showers begin to switch over to snow flakes for the Worcester Hills as rain tapers into the mid-afternoon. Temperatures will begin to fall around mid-afternoon to the mid-to-upper 30s, becoming more supportive of this change.

FRIDAY EVENING/NIGHT:

As this front wraps up and heads out to sea, it drags some colder air into southern New England. It’s becoming increasingly likely that Boston to points as far south as Plymouth (maybe even Sandwich) see their first flurries of the season. Any snow that falls in Boston will likely only accumulate in places like grass and bushes, but it may be be enough to cause some slickness on roads.

The roads will definitely be slick through parts of Worcester County, especially along Route 2 and north. While totals won’t be excessive, it doesn’t take much to make travel rough as drivers get their ‘snow legs’ back.

Now if you’re thinking, it’s still way too early for this, November 28th is the average date for the first measurable snow in Boston. Almost right on schedule! Boston also averages about 1.2 inches of snow in November, though the average is weighted heavily by some of the snowier years. The last few Novembers have basically been bare.

Is this a harbinger of what’s to come?

We shall see! Click here for the full WBZ-TV Winter Forecast.

We also want to know what you’re forecasting for snow totals in Boston this winter. If you’re closest, you could win a season ski pass to Wachusett Mountain. Click here for more information.