NANTUCKET (CBS) — After spending Thanksgiving on Nantucket, President Joe Biden and his family continued their holiday festivities on the island on Friday.
Biden, his wife Jill, children Hunter and Ashley, and their grandchildren went Black Friday shopping at several small businesses on the island.
Biden and his family made unplanned, unannounced stops after a family lunch. He also paused to say hello to people and take some selfies.
The Bidens then attended the island’s annual tree lighting ceremony, which has been happening since 1974.
Biden did not travel to Nantucket last Thanksgiving after winning the election due to the pandemic.
The president will be in Woodstock, New Hampshire on Tuesday to promote his $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.