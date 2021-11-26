BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are hosting the Titans on Sunday, and to help get you ready for that matchup, Levan Reid has this week’s news and notes.

–The Patriots are riding a five-game winning streak. That’s the longest streak in the NFL

–This will be the 45th overall meeting between the Pats and the Titans/Oilers. New England leads the series 25-18-1

–The Patriots are 18-7-1 in home games against the Titans. That includes 5-1 and Gillette Stadium.

–The Patriots lead the NFL with 18 interceptions. The Patriots have returned three interceptions for touchdowns the season.

–The Patriots shut out the Atlanta Falcons last week 25-0. The last time they had back to back shutout wins was 1982

–The Patriots’ defense has 28 sacks through 11 games this season.

–The Patriots have not allowed any points in 19 straight opponent possessions. The stretch goes back to the first drive of the Cleveland game.

–The Patriots have 14 winning streaks of six or more games since 2001, the most in the NFL.

–J.C. Jackson has 23 career interceptions. That’s 10th on the Patriots all-time interception list.

–Hunter Henry has 7 touchdown receptions this season. Jakobi Meyers leads the team with 54 reception for 522 yards.

–Mac Jones’ seven wins are the most in a season by a Patriots rookie quarterback,

–On Sunday, Matthew Slater will become the third New England player to play in 100 career regular season games at Gillette Stadium (Brady 134, Gostkowski 102). With his next start, Devin McCourty will tie John Hannah with 183 career starts, tied for 3rd most in team history.

–Matthew Judon leads the Patriots with 10.5 sacks and is tied for third most in the NFL.