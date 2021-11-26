CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
WINCHESTER (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police are looking into a report of a sexual assault in Winchester early Friday morning.

It happened in the Middlesex Fells Reservation, a popular area for hiking. The victim was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

