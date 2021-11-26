CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
WINCHESTER (CBS) – A woman was sexually assaulted at the Middlesex Fells Reservation in Winchester Friday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police.

They said she was walking in area of Leslie Road Trail Head when she was attacked around 8 a.m.

The woman, who police said is in her 40’s, was taken to the hospital where she’s in stable condition and being treated for “various injuries.”

State Police said the attacker was a man, but they don’t have a description of him yet.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

