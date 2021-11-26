WINCHESTER (CBS) – A woman was sexually assaulted at the Middlesex Fells Reservation in Winchester Friday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police.
They said she was walking in area of Leslie Road Trail Head when she was attacked around 8 a.m.
The woman, who police said is in her 40’s, was taken to the hospital where she’s in stable condition and being treated for “various injuries.”
UPDATE Female victim in her 40s who was walking in area of Leslie Road Trail Head was assaulted around 8 a.m. She is at a hospital being treated for various injuries & is in stable condition at this time. Assailant was an adult male, unknown ID at this time. Investigation active. https://t.co/aQnMvUHihF
— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 26, 2021
State Police said the attacker was a man, but they don’t have a description of him yet.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.