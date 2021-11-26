BOSTON (CBS) — Mac Jones grew up in Jacksonville. He played collegiately at Alabama. He claims he’s played in some cold weather in his life, but what he’s about to embark on over the next month-plus is likely different from anything he’s ever experienced.

The rookie, though, isn’t spending much time worrying about the weather.

“I think just take each day day-by-day and try not to focus on it too much and just wear whatever you’re supposed to wear and take the advice from the older people that have played a lot in the cold. Just trying to figure it out,” Jones said this week when asked how he intends to handle the frigid temperatures. “It’s just another challenge, but you just have to look at it positively, like as if it was raining or really windy or whatever the situation is. It’s football, and you’re going to have days where it’s cold and days where it’s windy and days when it’s raining, so you have to be ready for all situations.”

The temperatures were in the mid-to-low 30s for practice on Wednesday, which Jones said was not the coldest weather in which he’s ever thrown a football. The temperatures will be in the high 30s for Sunday’s game vs. the Titans, and it feels safe to assume the Monday night game in Buffalo in Week 13 will be a chilly one, too.

After an indoor game in Indianapolis in Week 15, the Patriots will play two home games — vs. Buffalo and Jacksonville — on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. They’ll finally get some relief in Week 18, when they travel to Miami to finish the regular season.

Jones said he’s been relying on the advice of Brian Hoyer regarding what to wear and what not to wear. He also said he doesn’t have any experience of throwing while wearing a glove, so he doesn’t anticipate adding that to his game-day attire. Outside of that, Jones seems to be approaching the temperature without too much concern.

“It’s going to get even more cold, so just getting ready for that,” he said. “I mean, you can’t really predict or prepare, it’s not like you can go throw it in a refrigerator or something or freezer. You just got to go out there and do it. And it is what it is.”

Sounds a whole lot like the approach of another person down there in Foxboro.