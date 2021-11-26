WATERTOWN (CBS) — The Best Buy in Watertown had a tame opening to Black Friday this year. There was a small line outside around when the store opened around 5 a.m., but it hasn’t been seen since.
Shoppers tell WBZ-TV it’s a win-win: they get the deals without dealing with the crowds.READ MORE: First Snow Of Season Possible For Boston Area Friday Evening
“It’s way more fun to hold things as soon as you buy them so why not come out,” shopper Char Nilsen said.
They’re predicting shoppers are focused on Cyber Monday.READ MORE: Supply Chain Crisis May Force Last-Minute Holiday Shoppers To Choose Stores Over Online For Gifts
“I think because of COVID and Cyber Monday, people would prefer to do that but it’s nice that it’s not crazy,” said shopper Tori Nilsen.
It’s unclear if Black Friday will ever return to what it was before the pandemic.MORE NEWS: Supply Chain Issues Causing Kitchen And Laundry Appliance Shortages
Many stores and malls kept their doors closed on Thanksgiving Day, eliminating late-night lines.