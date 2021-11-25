NANTUCKET (CBS/AP) – President Joe Biden and his family are spending a private Thanksgiving on Nantucket, continuing a long family tradition.

The Bidens arrived on the island Tuesday night with their children and grandchildren. They’re staying at the home of billionaire businessman David Rubenstein, a family friend.

They have no public events scheduled during their visit.

According to Nantucket Magazine, the Bidens started spending Thanksgiving on the island back in 1975.

Joe and Jill Biden were still dating when they first visited Nantucket, with Biden’s sons, Beau and Hunter, in the mid-1970s. The couple was looking for a way out of choosing which of their families to spend Thanksgiving with, the first lady wrote in her memoir.

Biden was a U.S. senator back then and his chief of staff suggested they go to Nantucket.

“And although neither Joe nor I had ever been, we decided that sounded as good as anywhere,” she wrote. So they packed a cooler with sandwiches and sodas, loaded the boys into the station wagon and drove six hours to the Cape, where a ferry chugged them over to the island.

Thanksgiving on “Nana-tucket” — as their grandchildren call the island in a play on their “Nana” nickname for their grandmother — became the family tradition for the next several decades, though with a few exceptions, the first lady wrote.

Last fall, Biden put tradition on hold over COVID-19 concerns, when people were being told to avoid traveling and gathering indoors in large groups for the holidays. Instead, the then-president-elect hunkered down for Thanksgiving with just his wife, their daughter and her husband.

The president is expected to return to the White House Sunday.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)