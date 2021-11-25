BOSTON (CBS) – Several communities across the state had dozens of volunteers stepping up to lend a hand for those experiencing homelessness and hunger this Thanksgiving.

One of those was the Pine Street Inn, where Boston Mayor Michelle Wu had the honor of carving the turkey with some help from Bruins star Charlie McAvoy. Hot meals, with all the fixings, were then handed out.

“This is my third Thanksgiving year here, and they do a really nice job for us,” said one woman.

“There’s a lot of people that need help and to be a part of it, I’m really happy. The foundation does and incredible job on so many things – not just on Thanksgiving but year-round – so I’m always happy to help them in any way I can.

The dinner has been served outdoors for the last two years because of the pandemic.