MANSFIELD (CBS) – A Rhode Island man was killed early Thanksgiving morning in a crash on Interstate 495 in Mansfield.
It happened around 5:30 a.m. on the southbound side of the road.
The 39-year-old driver from Rumford, R.I. was declared dead at the scene after crashing a 2009 Lexus sedan into a tree.
No other cars were involved in the crash and no one else was hurt.
Several lanes of I-495 were closed for about two hours while the crash was cleared.
Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.