(MARE) – Shane is a cheerful and sweet teen of Caucasian descent. He is very observant and likes to feel included and a part of everything. Shane is active and enjoys being outdoors, exploring, and going on new adventures. He is very gentle and loves being with and caring for animals. He especially likes dogs who will run and play with him. Shane likes to play football and is always eager to participate in any group sports activity. He also enjoys building with Legos.

Legally freed for adoption, Shane will do best in a two-parent family with either no children in the home or with children older than he is. An ideal family will be patient and be able to provide him with reassurance, consistency, and support.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.