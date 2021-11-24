BOSTON (CBS) – Casseroles are a Thanksgiving staple, and people all around the country have their favorites.
Google used recipe searches to find the most popular casserole for each state, and New England has some interesting picks.
In Massachusetts, data finds the most popular is broccoli casserole, while New Hampshire likes gluten-free corn casserole.
Vermont and Rhode Island prefer sweet potato, while Maine’s top choice is turkey stuffing casserole.
Connecticut’s casserole of choice Is breakfast.