BOSTON (CBS) — Because of supply chain issues, it may be one of the worst times in history to score a new refrigerator, oven, or washing machine.

Jenn McTernan renovated her Newton home over the past year. But she has been waiting on the high-end range she ordered for months.

“It kept getting backordered and delayed,” McTernan says, not completely surprised. “I’m fortunate enough to do a reno, so if I have to wait, it’s not the end of the world.”

Instead of a new range, McTernan has been getting by with other, smaller appliances like a hot plate, microwave, and convection oven.

All of the delays are connected to the current manufacturing and shipping backlog.

Dennis MacDonald is the Vice President of Sales at Yale Appliance. He says anyone looking for a replacement for the kitchen or laundry room should get ready to wait.

“Some of the higher-end brands, now we’re hearing 10 to 14 months,” MacDonald says. “Many times, the manufacturers are giving you zero information.”

He says the manufacturers are also choosing quality over quantity when it comes to what items they produce with limited raw materials.

“The day of a $200 microwave or a $300 microwave being readily available is just not the case. They’re not even being produced in many cases.”

The appliance shortage is also affecting larger scale projects. Rob Brennan of CapeBuilt Construction has seen the opening of his condo complex in Hyannis delayed by a lack of appliances and other supplies.

“We are now at the point where we’re bringing our apartments online. In some cases, one, two, maybe three months behind when we thought we were bringing them online. Because of needing to get that finish product, those appliances and others onto the site and installed.”

As for McTernan, her fingers are crossed for a December delivery. Because she’s got some serious plans for that stove.

“I’ll probably bake a pie, or cookies, or, oh my gosh, a lamb roast! I love, love, love to cook, so I am very much looking forward to having my stove.”

McTernan says her mother-in-law from Ireland is coming in the middle of December, so that’s making the need for a range even more essential.

Experts predict the supply chain issues will not get better until 2023.