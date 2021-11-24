SHERBORN (CBS) – Sherborn Police are warning the public to be on the lookout for two men who ran off from a crash Wednesday morning. One of them allegedly tried to steal a car at gunpoint.

Police sent an emergency alert to residents around 7 a.m. asking them to contact officers immediately if they see the men.

The men ran away after crashing a sedan on North Main Street near Butler Street. Officers shut down the road and launched their search, which is near the Pine Hill elementary school. Parents received a call that classes there were canceled for the day.

In the alert, police said one of the men “attempted to carjack a vehicle at gunpoint” and that the “suspects are still on the loose.”

“We are searching for two suspects reported to be armed, no longer with the car they took. Same suspects believed to have fled from a crash earlier in in Hopkinton,” State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in an email.

They described the men as Black, about six feet tall, with stocky or heavy-set builds. One is said to be wearing a camouflage top and the other a red hooded sweatshirt.

Police warned residents to lock their cars and don’t leave them idling.

Anyone who sees the men is asked to call 911 immediately.

Officers are going through yards with police dogs and guns searching for two suspects who fled the scene of a crash in #Sherborn. @wbz pic.twitter.com/WiDCIK37GS — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) November 24, 2021

The car was towed away just after 8 a.m.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.