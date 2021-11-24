CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Salem News

SALEM (CBS) — A 54-year-old man was arrested on an OUI charge after crashing his Cadillac into an ambulance in Salem on Wednesday morning.

Salem Police Lieutenant John Burke said that officers responded to a crash at around 10:45 a.m. in the area of Jefferson Avenue.

According to witnesses, Philip Viola, who was driving a Cadillac, crashed into an Atlantic Ambulance after crossing the center line. Police said the left side of the car hit the driver’s side of the ambulance.

A Cadillac crashed into an ambulance on Wednesday. (WBZ-TV)

At the time, the ambulance was taking a patient to Mass General Salem, according to the Salem Fire Department. The driver was taken to MGH Salem with non-life-threatening injuries.

Viola was later arrested. Along with an OUI charge, he is being charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation.

CBSBoston.com Staff