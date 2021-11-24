SALEM (CBS) — A 54-year-old man was arrested on an OUI charge after crashing his Cadillac into an ambulance in Salem on Wednesday morning.
Salem Police Lieutenant John Burke said that officers responded to a crash at around 10:45 a.m. in the area of Jefferson Avenue.
According to witnesses, Philip Viola, who was driving a Cadillac, crashed into an Atlantic Ambulance after crossing the center line. Police said the left side of the car hit the driver’s side of the ambulance.
At the time, the ambulance was taking a patient to Mass General Salem, according to the Salem Fire Department. The driver was taken to MGH Salem with non-life-threatening injuries.
Viola was later arrested. Along with an OUI charge, he is being charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation.