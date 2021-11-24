NORWOOD (CBS) – Nearly a year-and-a-half after rain-driven floods destroyed Norwood Hospital, the owner is suing its insurance company.
Steward Health Care System claims the insurer is slowing the process to rebuild and withholding money. The lawsuit states the insurance company claims most of the damage was done by a flood instead of the nearly 6 inches of rain that fell in just 90 minutes.
The hospital’s insurance policy had a limit on how much to pay out for flood damage, but no limits for rain damage. Steward hopes to rebuild the hospital on the same land.