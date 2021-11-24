By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston
BOSTON (CBS) — Mike Vrabel doesn't know exactly what goes into the voting and selection process for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But the Titans head coach and former Patriots linebacker knows one thing: Rodney Harrison belongs there.
Vrabel, a teammate of Harrison in New England from 2003-08, was asked about Harrison’s Hall of Fame candidacy at the end of his conference call with Patriots reporters on Wednesday.
“Well I have no idea if he’ll get in. He should get in,” Vrabel said.
Harrison joined a Patriots team in 2003 that was coming off a disappointing 2002 season, following their surprising Super Bowl win in 2001. The veteran safety instilled a certain attitude on that defense, which allowed the fewest points in the NFL in 2003 and the second-fewest points in 2004. They also won the Super Bowl both years.
Vrabel spoke to Harrison’s impact on the team and to him, personally.
“Great teammate, great player,” Vrabel said. “I learned a lot from Rodney. I’m not sure how how the voting goes, but one of the best players I played with. Helped me in my career, midway through my career. I’ll always cherish the time I got to play with Rodney and a lot of other great players.”
The Pro Football Hall of Fame will announce the list of semifinalists for the class of 2022 will be announced later on Wednesday. On Tuesday, former Patriots VP of personnel Scott Pioli made the case for Harrison. Pioli argued, among other things, that Harrison's accomplishments surpassed those of Hall of Famer John Lynch, and that Harrison was the first player to ever record 30 sacks and 30 interceptions in his career. Only Hall of Famer Ray Lewis has since achieved that feat.
Tom Brady endorsed Pioli’s message, tweeting, “The original ‘edger’ … it’s most certainly time.”