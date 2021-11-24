BOSTON (CBS) – For the past two nights we’ve gorged ourselves on the local and national turkeys. But there are always leftovers. At the risk of lapsing into a tryptophan coma, here is one more serving of some massive turkeys who popped up in pop culture and other realms during 2021.

* The Ever Given freighter

Can a 260,000 ton container ship be considered a turkey? It can if it’s the Ever Given, a Japanese-owned giant that blocked the Suez Canal, one of the world’s most important shipping lanes, for six days last March. Estimated cost to the US economy alone – more than $50 billion, a costly warning of how fragile the global supply chain can be.

* The Oscars

This year’s Motion Picture Academy awards show had plenty of worthy winners and interesting moments. But what it didn’t have is what Hollywood prizes most – an audience.

It was the lowest-rated Oscars ever, down more than 50 percent from last year. Blame the pandemic or whatever else you want, but when you can’t even get people to watch Glenn Close twerking, you know you’ve got a turkey on your hands.

* Aaron Rodgers

“I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now,” said Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a defiant response to the backlash over his flagrant lying about his vaccination status. Yes, it’s only the “woke mob” who cares about such dishonesty. And Rodgers didn’t stop there, spreading potentially-fatal COVID misinformation by falsely claiming NFL doctors had told him “it’s impossible for a vaccinated person to get COVID or spread COVID.”

Rodgers caught the virus and cost his team a game, destroyed his personal credibility, and still thinks he’s the victim. Gobble, gobble – hike!

* LeBron James

The Lakers star is still a great player. But this year his injury problems were mirrored by self-inflicted damage to his carefully cultivated brand.

The self-styled role model got vaccinated but took a pass on urging others to do so, an abdication of responsibility by the self-styled social activist that got him called out by the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. His wretched “Space Jam” sequel was mostly panned by critics and shunned by audiences.

And just the other night “King James” got his first-ever game suspension after gratuitously bloodying the face of an opponent.

As Shakepeare wrote: “Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown.”