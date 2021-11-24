Report: John Henry's FSG Wants To Purchase NBA Team, TooFenway Sports Group is in the middle of acquiring the Pittsburgh Penguins. Once the group finishes that deal, it will reportedly look to the NBA for its next mega-purchase.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 12: Will Russell Wilson Finally Return To Form?Russell Wilson hasn't been a productive fantasy QB since returning from injury, but a Week 12 date with the Washington Football Team could change that.

Vince Wilfork, Richard Seymour Named Semifinalists For Hall Of Fame; Rodney Harrison Not On ListThe Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its 26 semifinalists for the class of 2022. Two prominent Patriots were on that list, while another member of the Patriots Hall of Fame was not.

Mike Vrabel Believes Rodney Harrison Belongs In Pro Football Hall Of FameMike Vrabel doesn't know exactly what goes into the voting and selection process for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But the Titans head coach and former Patriots linebacker knows one thing: Rodney Harrison belongs there.

Hurley's Picks: Aaron Rodgers' COVID Toe Is The Perfect Thanksgiving UnappetizerHere's some retaliation for all of the needless food fights taking place on Thanksgiving week.