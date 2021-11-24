BOSTON (CBS) – Three men were found guilty of chasing down Ahmaud Arbery and killing him in Georgia on Wednesday.

William Bryan, who filmed the murder, was found guilty of three counts of murder; Gregory McMichael was found guilty of felony murder; and Travis McMichael, who fired the shot, was found guilty of malice murder and felony murder.

The verdict came 22 months after Arbery’s death. He was shot and killed on Feb. 23, 2020.

Reactions from Massachusetts lawmakers supported the guilty verdict.

Ahmaud Arbery was hunted down for simply jogging while Black. This verdict isn't justice—justice would be Ahmaud alive today. The verdict answers our calls for accountability, but our Work for a more just legal system continues. I pray the Arbery family finds peace & healing. — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) November 24, 2021

“Ahmaud Arbery was hunted down for simply jogging while Black. This verdict isn’t justice — justice would be Ahmaud alive today,” Rep. Ayanna Pressley tweeted. “The verdict answers our calls for accountability, but our Work for a more just legal system continues.”

“Make no mistake, accountability is important. But as we mark the jury’s decision, let’s not forget that there is still so much work to be done to address the horrific racial violence to which Black people in America continue to fall victim,” Rep. Seth Moulton said in a prepared statement.

“Sending all my love to the Arbery family, and all Black families that live in fear when their children step out into the world. Ahmaud Arbery should be alive today, but grateful that justice was served,” Attorney General Maura Healey tweeted.

“Today, we breathe relief. Tomorrow, we continue our fight for justice for all. #AhmaudArbery,” Rep. Katherine Clark tweeted.

“Black lives matter. Ahmaud Arbery’s life mattered. Today, the three men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery were held to account for their racist crime. This verdict cannot bring Ahmaud back, and his death is a loss the Arbery family should never have had to experience,” Sen. Ed Markey tweeted.

The penalty for felony murder and malice murder is the same – life in prison. It is up to the judge if that includes the possibility of parole. Even if parole is a possibility, the three men will have to serve 30 years to be eligible. Prosecutors did no seek the death penalty.

All three still must face federal hate crime charges next year.