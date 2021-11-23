BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox have a giant hole in their starting rotation, but they also need some help at the back end of the bullpen this offseason. Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom is scouring near and far to find help in that area, and is reportedly interested in someone who closed games in New York a few years back.

The Red Sox have reportedly expressed interest in free agent reliever Jeurys Familia, according to WEEI’s Rob Bradford. Jeurys, 32, hasn’t closed since 2016, when he saved 51 games for the New York Mets and earned an All-Star nod. But he’s been a solid late-inning reliever for much of his career, with a nasty sinker and a four-seam fastball that hovers in the high-90s. For his 10-year career, Familia has locked down 125 saves in his 158 opportunities, with a 32-25 record and a 3.28 ERA.

The righty is coming off a solid 2021 season where he threw 59.1 innings over 65 appearances, the majority of which came in the seventh inning or later. Familia went 9-4 with a 3.94 ERA and a 1.416 WHIP, striking out 72 batters while issuing just 10 walks. He did, however, get bit by the long ball, surrendering a career-high 10 homers on the year.

The Red Sox have a big question mark at the back end of the bullpen with Matt Barnes’ status as closer up in the air following the reliever’s second-half struggles in 2021. Barnes will be back in 2022, but his role is unknown. Ryan Brasier, Josh Taylor and Darwinzon Hernandez are set to return to Boston’s bullpen mix, while Adam Ottavino and Hansel Robles are both free agents. The Red Sox do have a potential lock-down guy for late innings in Garrett Whitlock, but the 25-year-old may make his way to the starting rotation based on how things shake out this offseason.

But expect the Red Sox to be connected to a number of relievers this winter, as Bloom looks to build the team’s bullpen for 2022.