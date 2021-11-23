NANTUCKET (CBS) – President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will head to Nantucket Tuesday for Thanksgiving.
The Bidens have a family tradition of celebrating Thanksgiving on the island. It was put on hold last year because of the pandemic and they had Thanksgiving dinner in Delaware with their daughter and their son-in-law.
The Bidens will leave Joint Base Andrews around 6 p.m. and are expected to land at Nantucket Memorial Airport around 7 p.m.
According to The Boston Globe, the Bidens have been staying at different rental properties on Nantucket since 1975.