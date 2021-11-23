BOSTON (CBS) — The date and time of the Patriots-Colts meeting in Week 15 has finally been determined.

The two teams will square off in the national spotlight, on Saturday night, Dec. 18, with kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m. in Indianapolis. The game will air nationally on NFL Network, and will also air locally on WBZ-TV.

The game had previously had a “TBD” designation on the schedule.

The move is no surprise. The Patriots are perhaps the hottest team in the league, winners of five straight games. The Colts have a three-game winning streak of their own, and they’ve won five of their last six, and six of their last eight, after an 0-3 start to the season.

With Jonathan Taylor entering the MVP discussion, and with the Colts featured on the first-ever in-season “Hard Knocks,” the Colts have been under and will continue to be in the national spotlight for the foreseeable future.

Both teams will be coming off their bye week for this one. The Patriots will host the Titans this week before traveling to Buffalo for Monday Night Football in Week 13. The Colts will host the Bucs this weekend before traveling to Houston in Week 13.