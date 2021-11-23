BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) has released its winter masking guidelines for indoor sports – and face coverings will still be required for now.
"Student-athletes, coaches, and officials that are indoors shall be masked," the MIAA, which governs high school sports in the state, said in a statement.
The guidelines are the same as the fall.
“While masking guidelines may vary at off campus facilities and venues please treat practices and competitions as school events and adhere to the above guideline,” the MIAA said. “Further, be respectful to the policies and expectations set forth in school districts and local communities and continue the practice of communicating with member schools that may or may not have reached the 80% vaccination threshold.”
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will be assessing masking guidelines on Jan. 15, 2022.