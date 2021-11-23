Scott Pioli Makes Hall Of Fame Case For Rodney HarrisonRodney Harrison is in the Patriots Hall of Fame in Foxboro. A former New England executive believes the retired safety deserves a spot in Canton, too.

Jason Garrett Firing In New York Offers Ominous Outlook For Joe Judge's Giants CareerThe track record of Bill Belichick assistants moving into head coaching roles remains spotty.

Patriots-Colts Game Scheduled For Saturday Night In Week 15The date and time of the Patriots-Colts meeting in Week 15 has finally been determined.

Alabama Will 'Take Care Of Business Versus Auburn': CBS Sports’ Aaron Murray Previews College Football MatchupsCBS Sports' Aaron Murray breaks down #3 Alabama-Auburn and other important college football matchups.

Matthew Judon Goes On Anti-Mac And Cheese Crusade Ahead Of ThanksgivingMatthew Judon has no room for macaroni and cheese on his Thanksgiving table.