BOSTON (CBS) — Matthew Judon has no room for macaroni and cheese on his Thanksgiving table.

The Patriots’ defensive MVP spoke to the New England media on Tuesday, and given the arrival of the holiday season, he was asked a lighthearted question about his favorite side dishes on Turkey Day. Rather than answering the question directly, he decided to go a different route.

Judon said that macaroni and cheese is “disgusting,” that people need to “get it off the table,” and that the bathrooms will be “less busy” once it’s removed from the feast.

“We gotta get macaroni and cheese off the table. It’s just cheese and noodles and it’s not that good. Let’s be honest,” said Judon. “It’s probably one of the most overrated dishes.”

Judon added that his favorite dish is “dressing.” But he wasn’t done ranting about mac and cheese.

“Get macaroni and cheese off the table and it will be a much better Thanksgiving for everyone in the house,” he continued. “I’ve never liked mac and cheese. Every time I try it, it’s the same thing. It’s never going to change and it’s never going to get better. I’m almost 30, I’m set in my ways, and it’s disgusting. Get it off the table. The bathrooms will be less busy and everybody will have a better day. … If you want to have a good Thanksgiving, don’t cook mac and cheese.”

Judon said that his whole family loves it, but they wouldn’t dare put any mac and cheese on his plate.

“They know not to put it on my plate. Or that is fighting words,” said Judon. “I’m going to have to fight everyone in the house one by one. I’m going to wait until they all eat their mac and cheese, get sluggish, and then whoop them.”

Interestingly enough, fellow front-seven member Dont’a Hightower had just finished his own media session, during which he was asked for his favorite side dishes. One of his favorites was … his mother’s mac and cheese.

Dont'a Hightower has two must-have Thanksgiving sides: sweet potato casserole and his mom's mac and cheese. Hightower: "I've got the sweet potato casserole on lock." — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) November 23, 2021

Maybe Hightower will attempt to convert Judon, or perhaps the two veteran defensive players can just agree to disagree. Clearly, though, there will need to be some steps taken to smooth this disagreement over during the holiday week.