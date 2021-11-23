Massachusetts Thanksgiving High School Football ScoreboardHigh School Football is back on Turkey Day!

Tom Brady Leads NFL In Touchdowns, Does Something He's 'Probably Never' Done BeforeThrough 11 weeks of the NFL season, 44-year-old Tom Brady is thriving.

Jaylen Brown Not 100 Percent, But Comes Up Big In Return For CelticsThe Celtics had the band back together on Monday night.

Julian Edelman Says Tom Brady Tried To Recruit Him To Buccaneers The Day He Signed With TampaWhen Tom Brady took his talents to Tampa Bay, he was hoping to bring his favorite receiver from New England along with him. But Julian Edelman said no thanks.

Gillette Stadium To Host Eight MIAA Super Bowls Over Three DaysHigh School Super Bowls are returning to Gillette Stadium. The home of the New England Patriots will host eight MIAA Super Bowls over three days in early December.