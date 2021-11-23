MANSFIELD (CBS) – An apparent drug lab was discovered after a fire at a home in Mansfield early Tuesday morning, according to police.
Firefighters were called to a house on Stearns Avenue just before 2 a.m. and found a fire in a bedroom on the second floor. Everyone in the home got out safe.
But after the fire was put out, the fire investigator found what police said “appeared to be chemicals used in the manufacturing of unlawful narcotics.”
A hazardous materials team and lab specialists from the State Police were called in to process the evidence.
There have been no arrests or charges yet.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.