FALL RIVER (CBS) – The death of a 30-year-old Fall River man in an officer-involved shooting Monday night remains under investigation, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn.

The family of Anthony Harden is looking for answers about what happened when two officers went to his Melville Street apartment to question him about an assault charge from a woman they say was his girlfriend. The assault allegedly took place last Saturday.

“It doesn’t make sense. Why show up in regards to a situation two days ago and it escalates with a young man dying. It doesn’t make sense,” said Harden’s brother Carl.

The victim’s twin brother Antone held a self-portrait done by Anthony Harden calling him an artist, a writer and a free thinker. “This is just a reflection of who Anthony is or was.”

The District Attorney says there was an altercation inside the apartment and at some point, two shots were fired by an officer. “Initial information indicates a knife was present at the scene of the altercation,” said Quinn.

Family members acknowledge Anthony Harden had some run-ins with the law but was not a violent or aggressive individual. “In this day and age with what’s going in the world and the country, another Black man shouldn’t die in his own home defenseless,” said Carl Harden.

The District Attorney said the officers, “immediately rendered aid to Mr. Harden and called for an ambulance, which arrived two minutes later. Mr. Harden was rushed to St. Anne’s hospital where he later died.”